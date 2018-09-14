Overnight lane, ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – This weekend, contractor crews building HOV lanes will install new sign structures that span Interstate 5, and install girders for new overpasses near State Route 16. This work will require overnight lane closures on I-5, and overnight closures of the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.

Sunday, Sept. 16

In the early morning hours from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured to I-705, SR 509, back to southbound I-705 and I-5.

Daytime closure of SR 7 ramp in Tacoma continues

Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will continue to close the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 during daytime hours from Monday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 21 for stormpond work.

The closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will reopen for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Monday, Sept. 17

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close at 11 p.m. and will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close at 11 p.m. and will reopen by 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close at 11 p.m. and will reopen by 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured through the South 38th Street exit #132A, and back to southbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Friday, Sept. 21

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Single- and double-lane closures are scheduled overnight for both directions of Interstate 5 between South 48th Street in Tacoma and 54th Avenue East in Fife, and on both directions of State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.