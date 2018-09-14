From Rome to Tacoma! Michelangelo’s SISTINE CHAPEL: The Exhibition recreates the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements and will let you experience this art from a new perspective.

With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using state of the art technology. For the observer to fully engage and comprehend the artwork, the paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes.

Experience the overwhelming impression with the dimensions of the art, the closeness to the images, and the modern style of the exhibition. As a result, you’ll be able to explore the artwork up close, which is impossible to achieve in the Sistine Chapel.

Launch Party Tickets: $75 – Tickets include two drinks, appetizers, and extended exhibit hours. Regular Exhibition Tickets: $24. Broadway Center Members, Groups 10+, and Military: $15. Students with ID: $12

Event Launch Party: Friday, September 21 at 7:00 PM.

Exhibition: September 21 – October 14. Saturday & Sunday exhibition times: Noon – 1:30 PM; 1:45 PM – 3:15 PM; 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM; 5:15 PM – 6:45 PM; 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Wednesday, Thursday & Friday exhibition times: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM; 2:45 PM – 4:15 PM; 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM; 6:15 PM – 7:45 PM. Exhibit entry admission is for 1.5 hours.

Exhibition: September 21 – October 14. Exhibit entry admission is for 1.5 hours. Saturday and Sunday exhibition hours: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Wednesday, Thursday & Friday hours: 1:00 PM – 6:15 PM. Call 253-591-5890, or go to broadwaycenter.org for more details.



Event Info: (253) 591-5890



Ages: All ages



Event Website: broadwaycenter.org