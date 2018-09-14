Fort Lewis Army Museum to open new "Hall of Valor" Saturday

The Fort Lewis Army Museum is scheduled to host a grand opening for its fully renovated “Hall of Valor” gallery in a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m.

The $3 million 4,000 square foot renovation (also includes the main floor) presents a battle history of the U.S. Army as it relates to units that have served at Camp Lewis, Fort Lewis, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The gallery spans a century of Army history and features immersive full-scale dioramas, interactive maps, historic uniforms, weapons, and other artifacts. Featured battles cover America’s First Corps and the 7th Infantry Division during WWII, the 2nd Division during the Korean War, and, more recently, Stryker Brigades in Iraq.

The museum building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979.

The museum, open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., is the only certified military museum on the West Coast. The building previously underwent an extensive $9.6 million renovation between 2009-2012 enabling it to continue as a link to the base’s past and preserve the heritage of Fort Lewis and the Army in the Pacific Northwest.