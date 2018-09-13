Seahawks' Collection Won in a Drawing at Lakewood Farmers Market

Submitted by Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics.

The winning ticket for a package of Seahawks souvenirs valued at several hundred dollars was drawn at Lakewood’s Farmers Market on the last day of its 2018 run on Tuesday, 9/11.

The owner of the ticket was Margaret Rebillion of Steilacoom. The winning ticket was the only ticket she purchased. Asked what she will do with so much booty, she said she has a family of Seahawks fans that will share in the package. When she bought the ticket she had no idea there was such an abundance of items included. All she could remember when she got home was that Steve Largent had autographed the helmet, and Largent was one of her husband’s favorite players.

The helmet was donated to the Lakewood First Lions Club by Tony Veliz of Seattle, the brother-in-law of club member Janet McCaffrey. He too had won the helmet at a pet rescue auction a few years ago in Seattle with his $300.00 bid.

This was the fourth year Lakewood First Lions has offered a Seahawks souvenir drawing. Tickets sold for $5.00 each, raising almost $3,000 after expenses for the club’s many local charities and needs. But the club, as in all its fundraising efforts, could not succeed without the community members showing their support through ticket purchases. Heritage Bank again this year sponsored the program by providing display space in its bank lobby and making many of the sales.

Most of the items in the prize package were donated by members and friends of the club and the Lakewood community. Gathering souvenirs for the 2019 drawing has already begun. Anybody with a potential donation for the next drawing is invited to contact Nancianne Anderson via email. Donors can also bring memorabilia to a Lakewood First Lions Club meeting at the Ram Restaurant on 100th St. in Lakewood on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.