Expand you mind with STEM activities at the library

TACOMA – Learning is more fun when it includes Lego bricks, motors, circuitry, robots and microscopes. Join in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fun at a STEM session at the Pierce County Library System.

Families can build with Lego bricks and motors, engineer marble race tracks with straws and connectors, use microscopes to discover tiny items on slides, teach robots to follow a map, and create circuits without wires.

Upcoming events include:

Microsoft Certification Practice Tests and Exams

Take a practice test, have questions answered in person or take the final exam required for Microsoft certification.

Practice Tests: Saturday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.at Administrative Center & Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma

Exam: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Administrative Center & Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma

Explore Your World: Copper Chemistry

Learn all about chemical reactions using vinegar to make a tarnished penny bright and shiny again. Best for elementary and middle schoolers. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. at Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W.

The Curiosity Machine AI Family Challenge: Build a No Wire Circuit

Learn about artificial intelligence (AI) technology and apply AI tools to solve problems. The Curiosity Machine Al Family Challenge invites families to learn about AI technology, and apply Al tools to solve problems in their communities. The Curiosity Machine runs the AI Family Challenge, a program of the STEM education nonprofit Iridescent. Registration required at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events .

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Marble Run

Learn STEM skills while having fun with a customizable marble run. Explore the concepts of gravity and momentum in custom designs or try to assemble one of the challenge courses.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m. at Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave.

Explore Your World: Microscopes

Get a peek of the microscopic world using scopes and slides. Best for elementary and middle schoolers. Ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Robots for Kids!

Play with Ozobots and Bee-Bots—robots designed for kids. Draw a map and find out if the robots can follow it. Recommended for ages 4 to 8; under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Bricks 4 Kidz: Gadget & Gizmos using Lego Bricks and Motors

Build and experiment with fun motorized inventions using specialized Lego bricks and motors. Ages 6 to 12. Register online at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events .

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W.

Find more information about these and other STEM events at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events?t=STEM.