The American Red Cross on JBLM is relocating

The American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces team on JBLM is moving to a new facility it previously call home in 1989. The Red Cross will mark the occasion during a ribbon cutting ceremony and partner tour Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. in building 4201 on JBLM Lewis-Main.

The “new” facility offers enough space for staff and volunteers to provide resiliency workshops, conferences, host meetings, and also has private space for individual casework.

Building 4201, built in 1944, housed the Red Cross for 45 years administering programs to aid and comfort Fort Lewis soldiers, families, and the surrounding communities. Part of the Fort Lewis Garrison Historic District, the building is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.