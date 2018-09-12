Tacoma Concert Band Presents Pictures At An Exhibition

Following a highly successful tour of Scotland and Ireland with its retiring conductor Robert Musser, the Tacoma Concert Band will launch its 39th season with four exciting concerts under a new conductor, Gerard Morris, Director of Bands and Chair of Winds and Percussion at the University of Puget Sound.

Morris has been the recipient of many honors and awards for his teaching and his musical skills. He has taught and conducted throughout the United States and abroad, as well as performing internationally on the euphonium.

Tacoma Concert Band’s Biennial Sousa! Concert. Archive Photo.

The band’s first concert under Maestro Morris, on October 13 (7:30-9:30 pm), will feature world-renowned French horn virtuoso Gail Williams, performing Richard Strauss’ popular Horn Concerto no. 1. Ms. Williams, former Associate Principal Horn with the Chicago Symphony, has taught and performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, as a soloist and with both major orchestras and chamber ensembles. She is currently on the faculty of Northwestern University.

Also on the program will be Mussorgsky’s epic Pictures at an Exhibition, plus music by Elgar and Wagner. It will be a rousing start to what will be a season of wonderful music, performed by the Northwest’s premier concert band.



Please note: Due to the remodeling of the Pantages Theater, this concert will be performed at the Rialto Theater (310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, Washington 98402). The remainder of the season will be performed at the Pantages.