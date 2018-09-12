Renewable energy grants available for local nonprofits

Building renewable energy projects may seem out of reach for many nonprofits, schools, churches and government organizations. Not anymore. Through the Evergreen Options program, Tacoma Power is offering two, $50,000 grants this year to help make additional renewable energy available for customers.

“An Evergreen Options grant can potentially pay the entire cost of a small renewable energy project,” said Renewables Program Manager Bruce Carter. “Yet, we know it can still be a daunting decision whether to install a renewable energy system like solar. Our staff can help by providing upfront guidance and connecting potential applicants to local renewable energy system installers.”

Tacoma Power’s experts will provide technical support for nonprofits considering a renewable energy project and help them navigate the application process.

“This program, which is funded by Evergreen Options participants – people who pay a little more on their bill to support renewable energy- is aimed at increasing local renewable energy resource in the area served by Tacoma Power. We’ll do whatever we can to ensure nonprofits have the help they need to make these projects happen,” Carter said.

The grant program launched last year and its first winner, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium , received a $50,000 grant to help with the purchase and installation of a new solar power generation project on the Asian Forest Sanctuary building.

Evergreen Options Grant Details

The grant application period closes Sept. 30.

Registered 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, government agencies, and public agencies can apply.

If not already a participant, applicants must join Evergreen Options before submitting an application. Cost is as little as $3 per month.

Evergreen Options participants will vote for their favorite project. The winner will be notified by the end of November.

Grant winners must complete their project within 18 months.

More information and the grant application are available at MyTPU.org/Evergreen.