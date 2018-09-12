Relax, laugh and be well with library's Conversations

TACOMA – Explore the many ways to improve health and well-being with the Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County Conversations on self-care. The fall schedule has something for everyone from laughter yoga, meditation, zentangle drawings and bibliotherapy to events just for teens with positive self-care and tools to help de-stress.

With busy, often over-scheduled lives self-care seldom makes it on people’s to do lists. These programs help people find time to laugh, share, and learn new ways to include a little me time to help with their overall lives.

In the fall of 2017, the Pierce County Library launched Pierce County Conversations to spark conversations and engage and empower people in their communities, based upon the public’s request for such a service. These conversations focus on giving people information and a place for discussions with others. The workshops involve hearing from and exchanging with experts on topics, as well as listening and learning with neighbors.

Upcoming events include:

Stretch and Sketch

Find focus and creativity by combining yoga and art. Each session starts with yoga led by an instructor, followed by individual and community art-making.

Alternating Mondays, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, 15, 29, Nov. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Alternating Wednesdays. Sept. 26, Oct. 10, 24, Nov. 7, 5-6 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Self-Care for Teens: Bibliotherapy

Find a supportive community by exploring the power of reading, writing and art in a safe space.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31, Nov. 14, 5-6 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library,

15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Monday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 22, Nov. 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library,

6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Laughter Yoga

Certified Laughter Yoga Leaders support healing through yogic breath work and childlike play, reducing stress, strengthening the immune system and enhancing creativity.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Friday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-noon at Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m. at Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Tools for Managing Stress

Rebecca DeWaay, PsyD with Mary Bridge Hospital presents healthy ways for teens to manage stress.

Monday, Sept. 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Author event: Meet the Author: Angela Garbes

Garbes’ book, “Like a Mother: a feminist journey through the science and culture of pregnancy” speaks about a full-frontal look at everything that happens to a pregnant body.

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Visit conversations.pcls.us for the full schedule and more information.