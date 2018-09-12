Iora Health, Humana Expand Relationship to Provide More Medicare Beneficiaries Access

Submitted by Humana & Iora Health.

Humana Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have additional access to two Iora Primary Care practices providing high-impact, relationship based primary care.

Iora Health and Humana’s (NYSE: HUM) value-based relationship is already delivering on the promise to provide a high quality of care and service to older adults in Arizona, Colorado and Washington. This is the fifth consecutive year Iora Health and Humana have expanded their relationship in Washington.

The new practices mean that Humana Medicare Advantage members in Washington have access to Iora’s six primary care practices. The new and existing practices, operated by Iora Health, will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (available for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid) offered in Washington, as well as Original Medicare.

The new practices are located at:



3705 S. Meridian Ave., Ste. B, Puyallup, WA 98373

5006 Center Street, Ste. R, Tacoma, WA 98409

For a list of all Iora Primary Care locations visit: ioraprimarycare.com

The new practices provide patients with Humana Medicare Advantage in Washington access to Iora’s model of care that changes the way primary care is delivered. By investing more in preventive care, building robust care teams, focusing on health outcomes, increasing customer service and incorporating proprietary technology built to support this unique care, Iora is leading the charge to transform the industry. Iora Primary Care patients experience:



Care built on respect and relationships with longer appointments and a team that listens.



Above average customer service and high levels of satisfaction (in one study, Iora patients reported a Net Promoter Score of 86, compared to industry averages of 3). Net Promoter Score measures a person’s willingness to recommend a company (or organization) to others, based on the person’s overall satisfaction with the company or organization.



The benefits of an integrated care team including doctors, nurse practitioners, health coaches and behavioral health specialists, among others, who guide patients’ care through the complex health system.



Convenience, including 24/7 access to health care professionals by phone for urgent needs, same/next day appointments for acute appointments and onsite labs.



Iora’s proprietary collaborative care platform, Chirp, is designed so patients can schedule appointments, access their records and communicate directly with their care team electronically.



Ease of collaboration with Humana’s deep array of in-network specialists so patients have a coordinated care plan that addresses their needs.

“In the four years that Iora Primary Care has been caring for patients in Washington, we have seen that by investing in relationships with people, you can help them live happier and healthier. Our patients get a team that respects and listens to them, and the investment in relationships has paid off; patients have seen a 50% decrease in hospitalizations and a 20% decrease in ER visits,” said Carroll Haymon, MD, Washington Medical Director at Iora Primary Care. “We are thrilled to be able to care for more older adults in Washington as a result of our long-lasting partnership with Humana.”

Humana is adding these new Iora Primary Care practice locations to improve access to care and quality of care to help members achieve better health.

“More and more we are finding that our Medicare Advantage members who see an Iora Primary Care doctor and care team tend to highly value the level of care they receive. That’s why we are excited to expand our relationship with Iora Health in Washington,” said Catherine Field, Intermountain Region President for Humana. “As they age, people with Medicare often have varying needs, so combining Humana’s strong Medicare capabilities and Iora’s passionate focus on patient care allows us to offer primary care focused on meeting those needs in the communities where they live.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2018, Humana has approximately two million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 130,000 Group members who are cared for by more than 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 3.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.