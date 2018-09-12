Fergie's On the Ave – Restaurant Review

I had been to Fergie’s On the Ave (Tacoma’s McKinley Avenue) before and was impressed with the service as well as the food. They specialize in “Breakfast All Day.” I am a person who likes breakfast so this works well for me. My wife Peg and I took three granddaughters for breakfast there a couple of years ago. Our waitress patiently explained to the girls how to order fried eggs based on how they liked them cooked. I appreciated her efforts.

My lunch buddy, Jim Harris and I stopped in for lunch. We sat at a booth. The two tables and all six booths were empty. It was just before noon. Jim ordered a burger, which comes with a green salad and a cup with plenty of salad dressing. The burger was pretty basic. The lettuce easily covered the bun and the tomato slice and onion sliced were large enough to cover the entire hamburger patty. There was a light schmear of mayonnaise and the waitress brought pickle relish just of Jim. The burger held together well. He enjoyed the salad as well.

I ordered the chicken fried steak. The hashbrowns were served just as I ordered: extra crispy with onions cut up. The eggs were “over easy.” The steak wasn’t huge, but was “just right.” The gravy was excellent. My only complaint is that I wish they had served a little more gravy to add to the hashbrowns. I guess I should have ordered a cup of gravy extra.

The waitress checked on us several times during our stay. Jim and I sit and chat for lunch once or twice a month. We laugh and talk about Rotary, the world, our friends, and our families. By the time we left all the booths were full. There were also a couple of people at the counter where they sat on stools. Fergie’s is an old fashioned diner and a pleasant place to lunch and share memories.

