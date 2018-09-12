FAB Fest Features Dealing with Doom

Sci-Fi fan alert – what-ifs and goosebumps reach new levels in Western Washington! You will have the opportunity to grab some really interesting reads at the 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, and Book Festival. So, please, check them out!

Lakewood-based author Brett Lawrence has published a captivating novel with his book “Shadow Guardians”. An alien race intervenes and rescues humans in the Puget Sound area at the point of death. But how fortunate are these people really? As they realize they are still alive, the book’s protagonists have to learn to cope with their altered existence – which lays bare their real characters. Lawrence puts the emphasis on the psychological level of his novel. The concept of abrupt change with no chance of any return and of evolvement of attitudes from there shapes a Sci-Fi that will stay in your mind, especially as the rescuers appear to be intelligent and mindful. But even friendly aliens have to face off enemies, and a death-defying chase on the moon becomes one of the action-loaded highlights of this unique Science Fiction novel.

Change of Sci-Fi genre. Anybody who was left with a cliffhanger, reading “When the World Flipped” by author K. T. Volante from Lacey, can relax now. For she presents the sequel to her riveting Sci-Fi zombie novel. In “After the World Flipped” the nurse protagonist and her friends have survived a pandemic curse that turned people into zombies. Now her role as the leader of the “family” is being questioned. Though a classic zombie tale on one level, K. T. Volante manages to grasp the attention of even those not so much into zombies with her insight into human reactions when focused on survival and with her affirmation of basic human values even in times of doom and gloom.

Will there be more Sci-Fi novels from these authors? Find out when visiting and chatting with them. The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival takes place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2018 from 12 through 9:30 pm at the Shirley McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW. The book/author section is open from noon till 6 pm. Please find further information, also about autographed book giveaways before the evening films, at www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks.