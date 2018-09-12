DuPont Planning Commission Hearing on New Zoning Designation

The City of DuPont’s Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing (September 24) on a rezone of 77 acres at the intersection of Center Drive and the Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

City of DuPont Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing

Description of Proposal: Public hearing on a rezone of approximately 77 acres which is split zoned Industrial (approximately 62 acres) north of Center Drive and Manufacturing Research Park (approximately 15 acres) south of Center Drive to “Community Business” a new zoning designation adopted by the City Council in March of 2018 to implement amendments (Ordinance 18-1031) to the Comprehensive Plan adopted by the City Council in 2017 (Ordinance No. 17-1029). File No. PLNG2018-036 & 037.

Applicant: City of DuPont Department of Community Development, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.

Location: The area west of DuPont Steilacoom Road, east of International Place and north of Center Drive; together with the area west of DuPont Steilacoom Road, south of Center Drive, north of Edmonds Marsh and to include the lots on the west side of Manchester Place.

Hearing Date and Time: Monday, September 24th, 2018 at 6 p.m.

City Hall location: 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, Washington.

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide testimony regarding the proposal. For questions on the proposed amendments, contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. Copies of the Planning Commission packet will be available at City Hall by 4:00 PM on Thursday September 20th, 2018.