Then and Now – Yorktown Restaurant

Submitted by Sean Graver.

A popular restaurant in the 70’s was found on Steilacoom Blvd in the Thunderbird Center. The Yorktown Restaurant was a well-known establishment that was quite popular.

Yorktown Restaurant – late 70’s

Today, it looks very different as the Oaktree Food & Drink Co. where it continues to be a popular place with a friendly, regular crowd.

Oaktree Food & Drink Co. Restaurant – 2018

While the Yorktown Restaurant was typically a happy place for people to gather, that all changed on the evening of December 18, 1979, when two men entered the bar and opened fire on the patrons. Three died, three others were injured. There isn’t much record of it on the Internet, but you can read more of the details here: law.justia.com/cases/washington/supreme-court/1987/52654-1-1.html

It marked a tragic end of a local landmark. While it remained open for quite a while after that event, it was never quite the same.