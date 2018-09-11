Overnight rail work closes access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Sept. 13

DUPONT – In an effort to enhance traffic flow and keep vehicles a safe distance from train tracks adjacent to Interstate 5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Washington State Department of Transportation striping crews will install supplemental pavement markings and enhanced signage Thursday night, Sept. 13.

During the work, crews will close access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Wilmington Drive and Barksdale Avenue at exit #119 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14.

I-5 drivers exiting to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to Center Drive (exit #118) and follow a signed detour. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.