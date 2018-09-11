Learn about local history and the future at Steilacoom Library's Speaker Series

TACOMA – As the first library in the State of Washington, Steilacoom Pierce County Library has been serving the community for 160 years. Celebrate the long-standing role the library has played in Steilacoom and explore Washington state’s many cultural traditions through the Explorations Speakers Series in partnership with Humanities Washington.

Join the Pierce County Library System as it also takes a look into the future to learn about the Library System’s restored levy proposal on the Nov. 6 general election ballot. The discussion is one of many the Library System is offering to inform residents about the upcoming ballot measure.

Libraries have long played an important role as part of a community’s history. The Library System is rooted in the rich history in Steilacoom and is part of its future to serve growing and changing communities.

Upcoming events:

What Traditions Tell Your Story? Friday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

Kristin Sullivan, director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions, discusses the idea of heritage, what cultural traditions are and how they’re expressed in Washington state among its communities.

The Past and Future of Steilacoom Library Friday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

Joan Curtis, curator and historian of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, shares the history of Steilacoom Library, the first circulating library incorporated by the Washington Territorial Legislature in 1858. Pierce County Library’s Steve Campion and Mary Getchell complement the talk with a short history of Pierce County Library and information about the Library’s restored levy.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. For information about these and other programs, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.