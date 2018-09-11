DuPont hearing about a rezone of Old Fort Lake

The DuPont Planning Commission will hold a hearing (September 24) on a rezone of 566 acres in the “Old Fort Lake” sub-area.

City of DuPont Planning CommissionNotice of Public Hearing

Description of Proposal: Public hearing on a rezone of approximately 566 acres in the “Old Fort Lake” sub-area which is split zone Business Technology Park (approximately 517 acres) and Open Space (approximately 49 acres) to “Mixed Use Village” with 9 subareas, a new zoning designation adopted by the City Council in March of 2018 (Ordinance No. 18-1034) to implement the Comprehensive Plan Sub-Area Plan adopted by the City Council in 2017 (Ordinance No. 17-1029). File No. PLNG2018-038 & 039.

Applicant: City of DuPont Department of Community Development, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.

Location: The area of the proposed rezones include all of the areas commonly known as “Old Fort Lake) which includes “The Home Course” golf course and the surrounding undeveloped lands. This area is generally the area east of the BNSF railroad tracks, south of Sequalitchew Creek, north of the residential properties on the north side of McNeil Street and east of Civic Drive.

Hearing Date and Time: Monday, September 24, 2018, at 6 p.m.

City Hall location: 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, Washington.

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide testimony regarding the proposal. For questions on the proposed amendments, contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. Copies of the Planning Commission packet will be available at City Hall by 4:00 PM on Thursday September 20th, 2018.