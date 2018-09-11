'Adrift' Author, Co-Star coming to FAB Fest

Tami Oldham Ashcraft, the author and co-star of the hit movie “Adrift” will be making a special appearance at FAB Fest on Saturday, 29 Sep from noon to 6 pm.

Tami will have her book and the just released movie DVD available for autograph. At 3:15 pm she will be presenting her heart pounding, true story of tragedy and survival in the raging Pacific. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the courage and determination of a person hopelessly lost at sea.

Plus, you can win one of the following gifts just by attending this FREE event: Autograph books by New York Times Bestselling authors J. A. Jance and Debbie Macomber, Tickets to the Tacoma Film Festival hosted by the Grand Cinema, a copy of the DVD “Adrift” or a Blu-Ray DVD of the movie “Amelia” the fascinating story of Amelia Earhart starring Hillary Swank and Richard Gere.

In conjunction with Tami Oldham Ashcraft’s story of survival and the “Amelia” DVD giveaway, a special display of Amelia Earhart memorabilia will also be available for viewing.

You want excitement, FAB has got it! Plan now to attend!

Doors open noon to 9:30 pm on all three days. Author signings stop at 6 pm. Concession stand available. Free parking. Come early as seating for films is limited. Special thanks to our sponsors: Holiday Inn Express and Suites, the News Tribune, RAM Restaurant, KLAY Radio, the Subtimes, the Lakewood Historical Society, the Pierce County Library and the Lakewood Arts Commission.