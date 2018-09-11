28th Legislative District Candidates Forum at Sept. 13 Lakewood United

September 13, 2018 “Candidates’ Forum, 28th Legislative District – House” (Steve – MC) Details: We have invited the following candidates:

State Representative Position 1:

Richard (Dick) Muri, Incumbent (Prefers Republican Party)

Mari Leavitt (Prefers Democratic Party)

State Representative Position 2:

Christine Kilduff, Incumbent (Prefers Democratic Party)

Maia Espinoza (Prefers Republican Party)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

September 20, 2018 “Candidates’ Forum, 29th Legislative District – House” (Steve – MC) Details: We have invited the following candidates:

State Representative Position 1

Melanie Morgan (Prefers Democratic Party)

Terry Harder (Prefers Republican Party)

State Representative Position 2

Steve Kirby (Prefers Democratic Party)

Those who are receiving this notice only as a handout at the weekly meetings and would like to get it by email, please contact Lakewood United at lakewoodunited. Alternatively, or if you are a visitor, you can note your name and email address on the Sign-Up sheet at the Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 19, 2018 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.