Voter Outreach & Education topic of Lakewood Community Collaboration Sept. 12 meeting

The Lakewood Community Collaboration will meet on Wednesday, September 12 (9:00-10:30 am) in the Lakewood Council Chambers to discuss Voter Outreach and Education. Presenters include:

  • Julie Anderson, Pierce County Auditor ~ The Auditor’s office is responsible for licensing (marriage & animals), keeper of official records and elections. The Auditor’s job is to ensure elections are secure and voters are informed.
  • Elise Bodell, Pierce County Library ~ The Library is engaged in many outreach efforts to support greater civic engagement.  The Library is currently providing voter information on restoring its levy, which is on the November ballot.
  • Cynthia Stewart, League of Women Voters ~ The League manages extensive public involvement projects to engage citizens in decisions that affect them.  The League’s mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government.

