Voter Outreach & Education topic of Lakewood Community Collaboration Sept. 12 meeting

The Lakewood Community Collaboration will meet on Wednesday, September 12 (9:00-10:30 am) in the Lakewood Council Chambers to discuss Voter Outreach and Education. Presenters include:

Julie Anderson, Pierce County Auditor ~ The Auditor’s office is responsible for licensing (marriage & animals), keeper of official records and elections. The Auditor’s job is to ensure elections are secure and voters are informed.

Elise Bodell, Pierce County Library ~ The Library is engaged in many outreach efforts to support greater civic engagement. The Library is currently providing voter information on restoring its levy, which is on the November ballot.

Cynthia Stewart, League of Women Voters ~ The League manages extensive public involvement projects to engage citizens in decisions that affect them. The League’s mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government.