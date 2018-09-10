Pierce County School Retirees, League of Women Voters “Legislative Meet and Greet” Oct. 11

PCSRA and The Pierce County League of Women Voters invite Retired Educators to their annual Legislative “MEET AND GREET”

Would you like to talk with your legislative candidates about restoring and improving your retirement and medical benefits?

Please Join the Pierce County School Retired Association and the League of Women Voters for a: LEGISLATIVE “MEET AND GREET” SOCIAL



WHEN: Thursday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



WHERE: La Quinta Inn – off I-5 at Portland exit



WHAT: Conversation over Wine and Cheese/ Cookies & Coffee



COST: $5.00



WHO: All 8 Pierce County Legislative Districts – 2, 25, 26, 27,

28, 29, 30, 31



Come and protect your retirement benefits. Bring your retired friends and your not-yet-retired friends still in the educational ranks. Looking forward to seeing you. Reservations: Carolyn Bjerke at 253-759-3951.

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.