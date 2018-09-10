Pierce County Accessible Community Advisory Committee (ACAC) to hold regular session, Sept. 11

You are invited to attend the next regular session of the Pierce County Accessible Communities Advisory Committee (ACAC) on Tuesday, September 11, 9am to 11am (Pierce County Soundview Conference Room: 3602 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma WA 98418).

Pierce County ACAC is a state-funded county advisory committee of volunteers, stakeholder representatives, and county staff, all committed to making Pierce County a more welcoming community for all of us, regardless of disability status.

Help ACAC explore ways to increase accessibility, as other counties have done, including, but not limited to, undertaking needs assessments, fitting buildings with physical infrastructure improvements, making cultural events more open to more people, among other ways, particularly for people with disabilities.

When the system is made to work for the more challenged among us, the system thereafter works better for all of us.

Contact our county staff at 253.798.7372.