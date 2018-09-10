Lakewold Welcomes Families for a Day of Community Connections

Lakewold Gardens will host its annual Community Kids Day on Saturday, September 15th from ten o’clock to four o’clock. Admission is either $1 or a donation of an item suitable for The Wishing Well Washington, an organization that gives foster children confidence by providing for their basic material needs.

All proceeds and donations go to the Wishing Well. Community Kids Day celebrates community connections and introduces guests to resources available in our region—from the Girl Scouts of Western Washington and West Pierce Fire and Rescue to Wolf Haven International and the Pacific Science Center. (And many more!) Everyone is invited to learn, enjoy a variety of activities, and explore the grounds of Lakewold Gardens in their end-of-summer glory.

Lakewold Gardens is partnering with Lakewood Towne Center for parking and shuttle services, which will make getting to and from the gardens simple. For information about Community Kids Day 2018, visit lakewoldgardens.org/community_kids_day.html or call 253-584-4106. To learn more about the Wishing Well and what items are suitable for donation, visit thewishingwellwa.org/donate/. Community Kids Day 2018 is sponsored by Heritage Bank.

Lakewold Gardens preserves and enhances a historic estate garden of world-class distinction, offering each visitor an inspirational experience through growth and learning in a profoundly unique setting. Lakewold Gardens is open to the public April through September, Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. October through March, open hours are Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lakewold Garden is located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest in Lakewood.