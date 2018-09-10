JBLM to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. inside Carey Theater on JBLM Lewis Main.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be a forward-looking tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and those who rose up in service in response to the terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will include Service members from across JBLM, America’s First Corps Army Band, and first responders from JBLM and the local communities.