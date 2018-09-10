Glimpses of Washington by Cecelia Schilling

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Cecelia has always enjoyed spending time outside. She is often filled with awe by the natural spaces at her fingertips, whether that is taking in a panorama of Mt. Rainier from the freeway or catching a glimpse of a bear 15 miles into wilderness.

Since an early age, Cecelia has spent much of her life exploring different art. Now a senior in the Fine Arts program at PLU, she focuses on her favorites—painting and printmaking. Glimpses of Washington comprises prints and paintings depicting many of Cecelia’s favorite places and experiences in her home state.

As an educator at the Tacoma Nature Center, Cecelia hopes that her images serve as a reminder to slow down and experience the wonders that nature brings. Whether it’s the spray of an orca or the shape and texture of quick moving clouds, Cecelia’s art also urges people to take care of the beauty that surrounds them.

Opening Reception

September 12th, 6-8pm, Glimpses of Washington runs through the end of December.

Tacoma Nature Center: 1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA 98405

To see more of Cecelia’s work, visit: www.seagreenstudios.com