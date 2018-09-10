Daytime closure of SR 7 ramp in Tacoma begins Tuesday

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will close the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to State Route 7 during daytime hours from Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14. The daytime closure allows the contractor to finish critical stormpond work.

The closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will reopen for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open. During the closure, drivers will follow a signed detour.

This daytime ramp closure will be implemented as needed through the remainder of 2018. The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce future daytime closures as are scheduled.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.