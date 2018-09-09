Lakewood Chamber celebrates dedicated volunteers

The membership of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce gathered to recognize their hard working and dedicated volunteers by tipping our hats to some very special people at the Annual Meeting & Installation Banquet.

Members took a look at their year in review, installed our Board of Directors and acknowledged the achievements and support of an amazing volunteer corps.

The following were recognized for their “above and beyond” service to the Chamber and to the community:

Ambassador of the Year

Becky Newton, City of Lakewood

Also honored was Tod Wolf, Robi’s Cameras and Custom Framing, the outgoing Chair of the Board. Wolf had the honor of introducing the 2018-19 Chair, Tammy Steele, Mary Kay Independent Senior Sales Director.

The Chamber was honored to have Mayor Don Anderson install the new Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The 2018-19 Executive Committee is as follows:

Tammy Steele, Chair of the Board, Mary Kay Indepdendent Senior Sales Director

Stephanie Walsh, Vice Chair, The Doty Group

Trudy Cofchin, Treasurer, LeMay Collection at Marymount

Secretary, Shawn Gagnon, Weinand & Associates, CPAs

Tod Wolf, Past Chair of the Board

The 2018-19 Board of Directors are:

Judi Brown, Tacoma Trophy

Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection

Jose Galvan, TwinStar Credit Union

Chris Goddard, Narrows Plaza Bowl

Brian Harding, The Plumbing & Drain Company

Paul Miller, America’s Credit Union

The “best of the best” were nominated and received the following awards:

Ambassador of the Year – Becky Newton, City of Lakewood

The Rising Star Award – Tim Bridges, Edward Jones

The First Impressions Award – Shirley Ritter, The Fairy Store

Certified Smile Maker Award – Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection

Business of the Year – Shawn Mattingly, Weinand & Associates, CPAs.