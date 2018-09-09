Final concert in Lakewood Summer Concert series is Tuesday

The final concert in the city’s summer concert series is Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is the concert that was rescheduled from Aug. 21, after that show was canceled due to poor air quality.

Join your neighbors at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park to see bluegrass band Farm Strong perform. Bring your own chair/blanket and a picnic dinner and celebrate the end of our summer.

Before Tuesday’s concert begins there will be a moment of silence in observance of Remembrance Day and the lives lost on 9/11.