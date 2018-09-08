Rebel Junk Vintage Market Returns to the Tacoma Dome

The Vintage, Farmhouse, Antiques, Home Decor, Clothing and More Market will take over the Tacoma Dome September 28-29.

Some of the many vendors include Sunny Baines of Pickens + Pallets. She is from Snohomish and features farmhouse-inspired, repurposed and handmade home decor, wood signs, furniture, refinished milk cans, etc.

Tammie Krist of French Toast & Co. is from Olympia and features up-cycled furniture and home decor.

Linda Gudde of Vintage Restoration in Sedro Woolley. She features unique vintage one of a kind items, furniture and home decor.

Tiffany Hien of Whimsical Details features hand made clothing, jewelry as well as up-cycled furniture and signs.

There is something for everyone at Rebel Junk Vintage Market!



Tickets: Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com $16 Friday night includes early admission at 5:30 and includes free Saturday Admission. $9 For Saturday only admission.