$12.5 million settlement for family of unarmed black man killed by Lakewood police sniper | The News Tribune

Lakewood and its insurance carrier will pay $12.5 million to the family of Leonard Thomas, who was killed by a police sniper during a standoff in 2013. A civil jury previously found the killing was wrong.
Comments
David Anderson says
“The city of Lakewood released a statement in response to the settlement that focused on ending the appeal and putting the matter in the past.
“‘This agreement does not erase the events that transpired … or the lasting effects of Mr. Thomas’ death on his family and the police officers involved, but the city hopes it will provide closure and help everyone move forward with the healing process,’ the statement says.”
Not so fast.
Now the family of Daniel Covarrubias, shot dead by Lakewood Police when officers thought the cell phone he was holding was a gun, is suing the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).
According to the April 13, 2018 Seattle Times story by Mike Carter, the federal suit claims “Covarrubias fell victim to the same aggressive police tactics that resulted in a $15.3 million civil-rights verdict (Leonard Thomas) against Lakewood police.”
In response to the lawsuit filed by the family of Covarrubias, an unarmed Native American man police shot to death in 2015, “the City of Lakewood offers a blunt answer: the plaintiffs are lying and they know it.”
But that’s what attorneys for Thomas basically said about Lakewood Police in the Thomas case.
Stay tuned.