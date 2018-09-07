Washington Task Force 1 deploying to Hawaii for second hurricane response

Washington Task Force 1 (WA-TF1) is deploying to Hawaii in support of Hurricane Olivia. Saturday morning, 35 members of WA-TF1 will depart from Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

WA-TF1 is a specially trained and equipped Urban Search and Rescue Task Force consisting of 26 participating agencies from three primary jurisdictions: Seattle Fire, King County, and Pierce County. Learn more about Task Force by visiting the WA-TF1 website.

Pierce County Emergency Management (PCEM) staff will facilitate the check-in and deployment processes at the Pierce County Emergency Management/Urban Search & Rescue warehouse in Tacoma. WA-TF1 Team members will arriving Saturday morning at 7 and depart late morning.