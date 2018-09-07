Sept. 7 report to Steilacoom Mayor, Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 18, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – September 10, 2018 meeting has been cancelled.

Preservation and Review Board – September 26, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Stream Team at the Puyallup Fair:

The Town is scheduled to staff the Stream Team booth at the Puyallup Fair on Monday, September 17th from 2 PM to 5 PM. Please let me know if you would like to volunteer for the partnering opportunity.

PCCPA Annual Meeting and BBQ:

The 22nd Annual PCCPA Meeting and Barbeque Dinner is scheduled for Thursday September 20 at the Steilacoom Public Works building. Please RSVP to Terry Huber at 253.983.2077 by September 18, 2018 if you plan on attending.

Noncompliance Notices:

Two (2) Noncompliance citations for property maintenance standards were sent out this week.

2018-2019 Before and After School Care:

2018-2019 Before and After School Care now enrolling. Located at Cherrydale Primary. Open Every Weekday. For details call 253-581-1076

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Once again, there has been an increase in car prowls. Please remember to lock your vehicle when you will be away from it, even if it is in your driveway or in front of your home and not to leave electronics or other items of value in the vehicle and/or in plain sight.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way including ditches and waterways, repainted ADA ramps on Old Military Rd., replaced reflective traffic “buttons” in various areas of Town, removed a dead tree on Queets St., staged barricades and cones for the National Drive Electric Car Show, trimmed back vegetation from sidewalks in various locations and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued installing water main and electrical main lines between the 1000 block and the south terminus of First Street. Next week, this section of water main will be filled and tested. Additionally, next week the contractor will begin roadway sub-base preparation between Champion St. and Gove St.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; attempted to repair the radar speed sign on 3rd St., repaired a thermostat for heat exhaust at the Sunnyside Pump Station, assisted the water/sewer crew with a water service repair at the corner of Wilkes/Sequalish St.,and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; collected water samples for bi-annual lead/copper testing as required by the State Dept. of Health, replaced a water service at the corner of Sequalish St./Wilkes St., inspected a new sewer service in the 2700-block of Sunset Ct., performed sewer cleaning in various areas of Town, hauled accumulated dirt from the lower yard at Public Works to the landfill for disposal; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued maintenance of various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; ordered supplies for the upcoming re-roof of the Sunnyside Beach pavilion by the Kiwanis Club, performed additional work at the trail head at Cormorant Park; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance. The installation of the fall material at the Cormorant Park Playground Project has been delayed by the installers. They have provided an estimated installation date of 10/24/18. We have contacted the installers in an attempt to identify an alternative installer for fall material to expedite this project.

Other:

National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) Festival:

The top ten highlights of our upcoming 5th annual National Drive Electric Week festival, 8 September, 11 AM to 3 PM, downtown Steilacoom

1) A record 94 vehicles are registered to attend

2) A record 29 different types of vehicles are registered to attend. (to see types and numbers go to https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202)

3) 22 area elected officials have signed up to attend and some will participate in a discussion at 1 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall

4) Tonia Buell, from Plug In America will start the first town hall forum at 11 AM pluginamerica.org/team-member/tonia-buell/

5) Steve Marshall, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Transportation & Energy Solutions will be our guest speaker at noon in the Town Hall, “The Future of Transportation: Smarter, Safer, Greener & Faster”, steve-marshall-transportation-energy-solutions-smarter-safer-greener-faster

6) Pierce Transit will again have an electric bus on display with hourly “around town” rides on the half hour. (Proterra EcoRide BE35)

7) Come hungry and support Centerforce who will be bringing their famous Hometown Dogs Food Truck, centerforce.net/business-services/hometown-dogs-food-truck/

8) We have 8 official volunteers, who will help park the electric vehicles as they arrive between 10 AM and 11 AM.

9) The Steilacoom Tribal museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museums will be open. Bring your family to tour these interesting facilities in historical downtown Steilacoom when not viewing vehicles and discussing their attributes with their owners

10) Much of downtown Steilacoom will be closed for regular traffic and we will have various vendor displays. Please consider this festival to be an enjoyable time to learn and have fun with your family.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues this Fall. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, Washington 98388 and begin at 3 P.M.

Friday September 14th:

What Traditions Tell Your Story:

Kristin Sullivan, Director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions, discusses the idea of heritage, what cultural traditions are and how they’re expressed in Washington State among its communities.

Friday October 12th:

The Past and Future of the Steilacoom Library:

Joan Curtis, curator and historian of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, shares the history of Steilacoom Library, the first circulating library incorporated by the Washington Territorial Legislature in 1858.Pierce County Library’s Steve Campion and Mary Getchell complement the talk with a short history of the Pierce County Library System and information about the Library’s restored levy.

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.

Friday December 14th:

The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington:

Humanities Washington speaker Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of 120,000 men, women, and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West Coast.