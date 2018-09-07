Run for Trails

Chambers Creek Foundation is sponsoring a 5K and 1 mile run/walk at Chambers Creek Regional Park to raise funds for the development of the train in the Chambers Creek Canyon.

Check in time for the race is 7 a.m. on Sept. 22 with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $35 for the 5K and includes a T-shirt or $27 with no T-shirt. The 1 mile run/walk along the upper Chambers Trail that borders Grandview Drive cost is $10 ($5 if you register before Sept. 7).

All proceeds from this run/walk will be used for the 2.5 mile development of the canyon trail along Chambers Creek in the Chambers Creek Canyon. Call 253.798.4141 for additional information. To sign up for the race, go to goo.gl/8qX284.