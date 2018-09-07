It’s Time For Preschool

Fall is nearly here, which means that it is time for preschool! Classes begin the week of September 10th. Little Church on the Prairie Preschool does have openings available for children who were 3 years old as of August 31, 2018.

The class is called the Junior Class, which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.- 11:15 a.m (6310 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). First class day for the Junior Class is September 11th.

To learn more about that class, please visit LCOP’s website: lcoppreschool.com. You may also call the church campus at 253-588-6631 and ask to speak with Kathi Loverin, Preschool Program Coordinator.

The prekindergarten classes are both full, but your child can be placed on a wait list. To do so, simply call the campus and ask for Kathi or leave a voicemail with your child’s name, date of birth, your name and contact phone number, and which class you desire. Your call will be returned when a spot in a class becomes available.