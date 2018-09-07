FAB Fest Supporter Just Back from Mt. Kilimanjaro Climb

FAB Fest supporter Jennifer Meyer (left) shares a smile and FAB flyer with her two daughters, Myra 9 and Lyla 4 at the Topside Grill in Steilacoom. Echoing her daughter’s FAB support is Molly Meyer (right) of Lakewood.

Besides helping to promote the events at FAB Fest, Jennifer just completed a trek to Tanzania where she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, the famous three coned dormant volcano located in the Eastern Rift mountains. Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa and stands 19,341 feet above sea level which is about 4,930 feet taller than our Mt. Rainier. The mountain was first climbed in 1889 and is still a major climbing destination.

FAB Fest congratulates Jennifer on her Mt. Kilimanjaro achievement and thanks her for supporting our event! The Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest will be presented Sep 28, 29, 30 at the Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College. 8 Award-winning films, stunning Art displays and over 40 Authors, all under one roof. Entire event is Free to the public. Don’t miss it!

Complete details at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks