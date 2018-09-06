Thursday brush fire at Ft. Steilacoom Park contained

West Pierce Fire reported that a Thursday afternoon brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park – in the Western State Hospital Memorial Cemetery – was contained and no injuries were reported.

The last fire trucks pulled from the park a little after 7 pm.

Brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood is now contained. No injuries during the incident. pic.twitter.com/8y4djkPatr — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) September 6, 2018