Thursday brush fire at Ft. Steilacoom Park contained

West Pierce Fire reported that a Thursday afternoon brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park – in the Western State Hospital Memorial Cemetery – was contained and no injuries were reported.
The last fire trucks pulled from the park a little after 7 pm.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
West Pierce Fire reported that a Thursday afternoon brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park – in the Western State Hospital Memorial Cemetery – was contained and no injuries were reported.
The last fire trucks pulled from the park a little after 7 pm.
Leave a Reply