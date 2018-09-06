Pierce County Superior Court to decide whether Sound Transit car-tab tax hike is constitutional

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s Office

Tomorrow a Pierce County judge will decide the validity of the controversial Sound Transit motor vehicle excise tax hike approved by King and Snohomish County voters but rejected overwhelmingly by Pierce County voters in 2016.

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, who filed a brief in support of the plaintiff-taxpayers, will attend Friday’s summary judgment hearing in the class-action lawsuit brought against Sound Transit 3. The lawsuit alleges Sound Transit’s collection of car-tab taxes is unconstitutional.

O’Ban stated in the brief that Sound Transit has been unconstitutionally overcharging taxpayers in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties since the passage of Sound Transit 3 in 2016.

“The legislation enacting the unfair car-tab tax hike was drafted by Sound Transit and for Sound Transit,” said O’Ban. “The legislation failed to meet constitutional requirements because it referenced a motor vehicle excise tax and valuation schedule that had been repealed by the Legislature in 2000. Only the court can uphold the constitution and protect taxpayers. The court has the opportunity to hold Sound Transit responsible, strike down the car-tab tax and give taxpayers the tax relief that is long overdue.”

TIME: 9 a.m.

DATE: Friday, Sept. 7

PLACE: Pierce County Superior Court (930 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402)

