New driveway for Amazon coming to DuPont?

Moving truck traffic away from DuPont’s Center Drive is cited in the following “Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance” regarding a new access driveway off of Wharf Road to Amazon’s warehouse.

City of DuPont

MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

AMAZON NORTHERLY ACCESS

City File Nos. PLNG2018-048 & 049

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSAL: The applicant proposes to construct a new access driveway off of Wharf Road located near the northwest corner of the property such that truck traffic may be rerouted away from Center Drive, reconfigure an existing parking lot and relocate an existing guard shack. The proposed access drive will be approximately 825 linear feet long by 30 feet wide and will require approximately 800 cubic yards of topsoil strippings, 1,205 cubic yards of excavation, and 7,100 cubic yards of fill. The project will reconfigure approximately 50,000 square feet of the northern portion of the existing vehicle parking lot (approximately 128 passenger stalls removed with a total of 789 passenger stalls to remain) to accommodate new trailer parking, all within the boundaries of the existing parking lot. An existing guard shack at the south end of the property may be removed and replaced with a new guard shack at the north end of the site to accommodate the shift in access location.

PROPONENT: Tim Royko, Duke Construction, L.P.

LOCATION OF PROPOSAL: 2700 Center Drive, Tax parcel 0119234030 in portions of Sections 23, Twn 19 N, Range 1E, W.M, Pierce County, Washington

LEAD AGENCY: City of DuPont

RESPONSIBLE OFFICIAL: Jeffrey S. Wilson, AICP – Director of Community Development

City of DuPont | 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont WA 98327

jwilson@dupontwa.gov | 253.912.5393

The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis and protection have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state, or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158 and/or mitigating measures have been applied that ensure no significant adverse impacts will be created.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Information used for the Environmental Determination and the adopted mitigation measures can be found on the City’s website at wa-dupont.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=466 under File Nos. PLNG2018-048 & 049 (Amazon North Access Drive Site Plan Amendment). Alternatively, you can contact City Hall at the address above.

CONCLUSIONS OF THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICIAL: The Responsible Official has determined, with the mitigation measures listed in the full Environmental Determination document which can be accessed at wa-dupont.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=466 under File Nos. PLNG2018-048 & 049 (Amazon North Access Drive Site Plan Amendment), that the proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment, and an Environmental Impact Statement is not required under RCW 43.21c.030(2). The mitigation measures described will be included as conditions of any project approval.

COMMENT & APPEAL PERIOD: This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2).

The public comment period will end at 5:00 pm on Sept. 21, 2018.

You may appeal this determination to Jeffrey S. Wilson, Community Development Director/SEPA Responsible Official, at 1700 Civic Center, DuPont, WA 98327, by filing a written appeal citing the specific reasons for the appeal with the required appeal fee per the City’s adopted Fee Schedule, adjacent property owners list and notarized affidavit form by no later than 5:00 pm Sept. 21, 2018. Contact Jeff Wilson to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals.

Issue Date: September 7, 2018

End of Appeal Period: September 21, 2018