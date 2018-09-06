Meet Mark Monlux and His FABulous Movie Friends

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

Like movies? Well so does Mark. He is an award-winning illustrator who has spent the last 30 years as a freelancer for advertising agencies, publishers, small businesses and international corporations. An avid fan of movies, he takes his love for cinema and his talent for drawing to create reviews of movies in a cartoon format. His first book “The Comic Critic Presents Seldom Seen Film” won him an award from Cartoonists Northwest under the book category and a Golden Toonie in the overall category.

Featured here is his second book of compiled movie reviews. “The Comic Critic Presents Blockbusters” which pulls selections from the Top 200 films of all time.

Besides Cartoonists Northwest, Mark is also a member of the National Cartoonists Society, the Graphic Artists Guild, and the proud founder of CLAW, the Cartoonists League of Absurd Washingtonians.

You can meet Mark and get your copy of “The Comic Critic Presents Blockbusters” at the upcoming Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest, September 28, 29, 30 at the Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Event hours are noon to 9:30 pm, but author signings stop at 6 pm. Event features 8 award winning films, a stunning Art Show, over 40 visiting authors and lots of prizes. Plus a special Sep 29 visit by Tami Oldham Ashcraft, author and co-star of the movie “Adrift” Admission is free. It’s going to be FABulous!

More info at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks