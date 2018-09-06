Kiwanis Club Donates $1,000 to Lakewood Community Foundation Fund

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap.

The Kiwanis Club of Clover Park recently donated $1,000 to the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund’s MAKE IT A MILLION campaign to to reach $1,000,000.

The fund currently stands at $949.850. Since its inception in 1993, the found has given $150,000 in grants and $300,000 in facilitated monies to worthy causes in Lakewood.

Clover Park Kiwanis President, Joe Giove (left), presents a check for $1,000 to Lakewood Community Fund Foundation Board of Directors member, Bob Warfield.

Among community groups and facilities that have been provided grants in past years are: Springbrook Park playground equipment, Ft. Steilacoom playground equipment, Caring For Kids, Community in Schools, Greater Lakes Mental Health, and Emergency Food Network.

Community members wishing to make a donation to the LCFF’s MAKE IT A MILLION fund raising campaign can send a check payable to LCFF to: PO Box 39578, Lakewood, WA 98496 or by credit card to the LCFF website: www.lakewoodfoundation.org.

All gifts and contributions are tax exempt under the law.