Explore the world of "Big Rigs", Sept. 8

Submitted by Pierce County.

Pierce County Parks and Recreation will host its 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma. View this year’s poster.

This family-centric event is interactive and allows children to see, touch, climb on, climb in, and safely explore their favorite big trucks and machinery, which includes a fire engine, dump truck, command center, bucket truck, tractor, school buses and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

A quiet hour will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. to accommodate sensory sensitive participants.

Although the event is free, food donation bins will be set up to accept canned food items for Nourish Pierce County.

Last year Touch-A-Truck welcomed nearly 2,000 attendees and organizers are expecting an even larger turnout this year.

For more information, please visit Touch-A-Truck’s webpage or call (253) 798-4000.