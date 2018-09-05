UPTV Videos Win National Honors

The City of University Place took home several communications honors at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) 33rd Annual Government Programming Awards in Philadelphia last week.



The awards recognize excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies from across the country. The City of University Place earned honors in the following categories:



“This year, NATOA received more than 880 nominations,” said Linda Seesz, Communications manager for the City of University Place. “Given the size of our city and the budget we have to work with, it is very rewarding to have our efforts recognized like this on a national level.”



If you’d like to view any of these award-winning videos visit UniversityPlaceTV on YouTube!