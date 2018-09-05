Retired Educators are invited to join others for monthly Coffee Social at the Steilacoom Coffee Cabin

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

First Thursday SOCIAL: in Steilacoom. The Pierce County School Retirees Association leadership responded to a request to hold an informal get together locally by setting up their first meeting for Thursday, Sept 6th at Steilacoom’s Coffee Cabin (below Topside Restaurant) at 10:30 AM.



If you would like to connect with former colleagues, meet other retired educators/school retirees over coffee, and make new friends, then join us the first Thursday of each month.

This is a “no host” informal social gathering. Join us!



*Note: We will not meet in October due to the “Legislative Meet & Greet”.