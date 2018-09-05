Pierce County ends management of Fort Steilacoom Golf Course

Submitted by Pierce County.

After 47 years, Pierce County Parks will no longer operate the Fort Steilacoom Golf Course (FSGC).

The course is on land leased from the State of Washington and the property will return to the State’s control.

Pierce College and a few local businesses, including Disc Golf Amory, have expressed interest in providing recreation services on the site. The land is zoned open space and there are restrictions on the type of development or uses that can occur.

The State will make the determination on which recreation activities will occur on the property after Oct. 1, 2018. The 9-hole course, which sees about 16,000 rounds a year, will close on Sept. 24; annual pass members and those with vouchers will be allowed to access the course until those expire on Sept. 30.

Tee-times will not be reserved and cart availability will be limited after September 24.

Pierce County Parks also manages Chambers Bay Golf Course and Lake Spanaway Golf Course under an agreement with Kemper Sports Management. Each of those 18-hole sites hosts more than 30,000 rounds annually.

Passholders at FSGC are invited to take advantage of the fall promotions at Lake Spanaway Golf Course and benefit from the My Lake Rewards program, receiving credit for an introductory round in October. Lake Spanaway offers a restaurant, pro shop, and lessons, and is host to a local mens and womens club and tournament play.

Learn more at www.lakespanawaygc.com.