Obituary Notices – September 5

Pauline Grinder Fox:

Pauline Ginder Fox, 94, passed away in Cathedral City, California Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1923 to German immigrant parents from Russia she was the youngest of four children. The first child, a son, died years prior to her birth. She had two older sisters, Irene Ginder Hall and Esther Ginder Castro, who preceeded her in death.

From Cheyenne her family moved to Nampa, Idaho where she spent her youth. In 1941 Pauline graduated from Nampa High School. She first worked at the Sweetbriar women’s shop then at C.C. Anderson department store, both in Boise.

She met and married Harry William Fox, Sr. of St. Clair, Pennsylvania in 1942. They lived in Boise and Malad City, Idaho before moving to the Seattle area in 1951 with their three children. In 1954 they moved to Tacoma, Washington and in 1959 the family moved to the Lakeside Club on American Lake in Lakewood, a suburb of Tacoma.

Pauline was a lamp buyer for the Peoples Department Store in Tacoma for 14 years. Not many women had full time careers in those days and she was highly respected by her peers.

In 1996 Pauline and Harry moved to Palm Desert, California where they lived in their home in Sun City for over 20 years.

Politics, reading, U.S. and world travel, cooking, baking, entertaining, gardening, music, playing bridge, live theater, and ballroom dancing were some of her interests. Rotary wives was a big part of her life. She was always learning about new things and loved to have fun. She had a great sense of humor which her friends and family thoroughly enjoyed. She once received a letter from the manager of an upscale restaurant/lounge written with dry humor that the next time she and her husband visited to give them advance notice. Apparently she, Harry and another couple continued to get up and dance despite management’s protestations that no dancing was allowed. The letter remains with the family today.

Pauline leaves three children, Harry Jr. of Palm Desert, California, Susan of Port Townsend, Washington, and David of Palm Desert, California, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Her husband Harry Sr. died in 2016.

A private family memorial is planned.