Manny's Place – Restaurant Review

Manny’s Place moved into the old digs of G Donnalson’s in the Proctor District on North 26th. G Donnalson’s moved into the old digs of Pour at Four. Such is the restaurant shuffle. Pour at Four only offered appetizers with wine. Donnalson’s wanted to go upscale. I’ve never seen the kitchen, but I suspected it was small which caused long waiting times for food delivery. I was afraid it might cause the same problem at Manny’s. It didn’t.

My buddy Jim Harris and I visited Manny’s a week after the restaurant was reviewed in The News Tribune. As we scanned the menus I noted they featured the “Alfred’s Burger,” which is made with hamburger and chorizo, so I was not surprised when the waitress told us that Manny’s is owned by Alfred’s on Puyallup Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Alfred’s has a menu that was shaped by hungry railroad workers. The Burlington Northern freight office is a hundred yards down the street from Alfred’s. They have delivered good food priced reasonably for decades. It looks like this tradition has carried over to Manny’s.

Jim ordered the Reuben Sandwich, which was served on marbled rye toast. It features pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing and comes with a pile of thinly sliced French fries at just $11.99. The image looks more like Cheddar, so perhaps Jim ordered it that way. The Reuben is one of my favorites, specially if they have a hot mustard to go with it. I would ordered it with more sauerkraut, however. Jim was happy with his as it was.

We arrived just before noon on Friday. Delivery took a little long to get to us, but the restaurant was pretty much filled. Only the five stools at the bar were free by 12:30. Note the “POUR” sign on the bar wall as a tribute to Pour at Four.

One of my favorites at Alfred’s is the Chicken Fried Steak with Chorizo gravy. They serve it at Manny’s, also. Unfortunately, I was distracted and failed to order “burnt, burnt, burnt hash browns . . . with an onion cut up in them.” My eggs were perfect. The toast was good and the steak was just how I like it (thick and crunchy). I will return for more sampling. Manny’s is an excellent new restaurant for the Proctor District . . . Both the prices and the food will keep people coming back.

