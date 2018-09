Submitted by Marjory Swalley.

The Lakewood Republican Women will host a Wild, Wild West Party Annual Political Action Fundraiser at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Saturday, October 13, 2018 (5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.). Cost is $50.

Caleb Heimlich, WSRP Chair will be the keynote speaker. RSVP to 253-380-6143. Western wear is encouraged.