FAB Fest Features Moving Memories

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

Have you ever thought of writing your memoirs, if just for your own family? Well, there are quite a few authors at the 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, and Book Festival, willing to share their stories and insights with you.

One of the probably most discussed books in the category of autobiographies is certainly Lakewood author Alice L. Finch’s “Child P.O.W.”. In her book, Alice tells about a Philippine vacation when she was only eight years old, that ended her up in Japanese war imprisonment with her mother. Transferred to three different countries within four years, the account is of defiantly struggling for survival under incredible conditions of atrocities, ending with Finch’s release. You might like to visit Alice’s table and talk to her, while she is signing your personal copy.





An autobiography of entirely different content is Steilacoom author Joan Brown’s “Move – And Other Four Letter Words”. The prize-winning memoir of Joan’s life as an Air Force spouse moving from assignment to assignment presents fascinating and also very entertaining insights into a military marriage that took her to all over the place, emotionally and geographically. Her story covers the 1950s to the 1980s, making new homes for over 20 times stateside and overseas. Joan Brown, also highly appreciated as a freelance writer and columnist, calls her autobiography a “book for anybody who has to adapt”. So, whether you are on the move or just made yourself at home, whether you are military or not, you might just find a kindred spirit peeping through the pages of this author’s work.

The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival takes place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2018 from 12 through 9:30 pm at the Shirley McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW. The book/author section is open from noon till 6 pm. Please find further information, also about the Grand Cinema and its Tacoma Film Fest Ticket Give-Aways, at www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks.