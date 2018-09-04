Dorothy Wilhelm has a New Book, Her Fourth

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

It’s always FABulous when someone takes the time to write and preserve our local history… and Dorothy Wilhelm has done just that!

Her new book is titled “True Tales of Puget Sound” and is hot off the press. According to Dorothy, the book, which has a forward by KIRO TV host Dave Ross, is a love letter to the South Sound communities she visited during the hosting of her TV show “MyHome Town”.

“True Tales” tells us the rest of the story on events we thought we knew. For example, what was the real reason Fort Nisqually was moved from DuPont to Point Defiance and what were the secrets of the Pie Goddess?

These stories and twenty more are all in her brand new book. Dorothy has spent over 30 years in local radio and TV starting out right here on Lakewood’s KLAY Radio plus having her own column in the News Tribune and other area papers.

Besides writing, she currently enjoys doing her own podcast titled “Swimming Upstream” and says she gets her endless supply of humor from her six children.

You can meet Dorothy and get your copy of “True Tales of Puget Sound” at the upcomingLakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest, September 28, 29, 30 at the Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Event hours are noon to 9:30 pm, but author signings stop at 6 pm. Event features 8 award winning films, a stunning Art Show, over 40 visiting authors and lots of prizes. Plus a special Sept. 29 visit by Tami Oldham Ashcraft, author and co-star of the movie “Adrift”.

Admission is free. It’s going to beFABulous! More info at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks