Associated Ministries to Host 2nd Annual "Amazing Quest" to Address Homelessness in Pierce County

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

TACOMA, WASH. – Associated Ministries, an interfaith organization in Tacoma, will be hosting its second annual Amazing Quest. After last fall’s groundbreaking and successful event, the Associated Ministries team is gearing up for what promises to be an even better experience for participants.

“I believe Amazing Quest can move the needle on awareness about the crisis of homelessness in Pierce County,” says Yoder. “There are so many misconceptions about homelessness; this event addresses these misconceptions in an accessible and family-friendly way.”

The scavenger hunt will take place on Sunday, October 7, 2018 from 12-4 pm at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood. The Amazing Race-style challenge will take teams on a journey past multiple stations and activities related to homelessness. Each stop will illustrate the difficulties that homeless individuals and families face, while addressing common misconceptions.

Funds raised before and during the event will benefit Associated Ministries and its mission of fighting homelessness and empowering people to live enriching lives off the streets. “We have two goals,” says Yoder. “To illustrate the struggles of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, and to raise money and resources to inspire change and make a lasting impact.”

Visit associatedministries.org/amazing-quest-2018 for more Information and registration.

About Associated Ministries

Established in 1883 as The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, Associated Ministries acts as a crossroad for communication and cooperation, engaging and equipping congregations and others to address the many needs in Pierce County through advocacy, education and service. For more information, please visit associatedministries.org.